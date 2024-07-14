Analysts Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Price Target at $34.00

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 488.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.