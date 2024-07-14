Analysts Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Price Target at $34.00

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Rayonier stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
