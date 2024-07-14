Analyzing Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innoviz Technologies and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aptiv 2 2 8 0 2.50

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 284.89%. Aptiv has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.76%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Aptiv.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -441.23% -79.64% -56.60% Aptiv 14.87% 13.21% 6.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $20.88 million 6.04 -$123.45 million ($0.77) -1.20 Aptiv $20.05 billion 0.99 $2.94 billion $10.61 6.85

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptiv beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. Its Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

