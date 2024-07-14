Analyzing Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -17.15% -20.74% -11.75% Arcos Dorados 3.90% 38.57% 6.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 1 2 6 0 2.56 Arcos Dorados 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sweetgreen and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.44%. Given Arcos Dorados’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Arcos Dorados’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $584.04 million 4.87 -$113.38 million ($0.93) -27.00 Arcos Dorados $4.33 billion 0.48 $181.27 million $0.81 12.16

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Sweetgreen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

