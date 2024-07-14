ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSS stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.44 and its 200 day moving average is $333.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,525,000 after buying an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ANSYS by 20.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

