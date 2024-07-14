Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.54. 1,461,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,604. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

