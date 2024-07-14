Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $122.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.