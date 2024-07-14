ARAW Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $1.48 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.05542639 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

