Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $78,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Up 1.7 %

ACA traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 224,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,015. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.