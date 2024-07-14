Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Arcosa worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.7 %

Arcosa stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

