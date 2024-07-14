Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,877 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

