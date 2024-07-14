Art de Finance Trading Down 41.6% Over Last Week (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00141042 USD and is down -12.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,869,721.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

