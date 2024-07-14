Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APWC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

