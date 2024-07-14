ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $367.47

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.47 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 377.80 ($4.84). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 370.20 ($4.74), with a volume of 228,926 shares changing hands.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.40) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.53) to GBX 490 ($6.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.80) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 443.33 ($5.68).

The stock has a market cap of £441.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 364.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £613,800 ($786,217.50). 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

