ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
ASOS Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.92.
About ASOS
