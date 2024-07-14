Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.65. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 3,726 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAME

Atlantic American Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.