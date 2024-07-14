ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 44.9% in June

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other ATN International news, Chairman Michael T. Prior bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 72.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ATN International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.43. 102,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ATN International has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $186.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -73.85%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

