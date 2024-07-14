Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

AUUD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.