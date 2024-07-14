Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Autodesk worth $166,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Creative Planning raised its position in Autodesk by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,821,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,204,000 after purchasing an additional 181,985 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,831 shares of company stock worth $9,261,951 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.