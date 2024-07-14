Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $109.65. 559,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.