Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
