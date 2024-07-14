Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

