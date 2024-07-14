Axie Infinity Price Hits $5.53 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00009204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $817.87 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,109.65 or 0.99999397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,834,395 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,817,865.71418455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.61591626 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $23,142,251.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

