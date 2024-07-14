Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $66,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,181,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXON traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.66. 289,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.57 and its 200-day moving average is $287.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

