B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.46. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on STNG
Scorpio Tankers Price Performance
NYSE:STNG opened at $76.41 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Tankers
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.