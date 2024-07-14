B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.46. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $76.41 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

