B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ECO stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.69.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000.
About Okeanis Eco Tankers
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.
