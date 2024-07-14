B. Riley Weighs in on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

