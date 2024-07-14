Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.31 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $189.24 million and $3.31 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,292,643.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

