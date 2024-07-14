Bank of America Lowers Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $62.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

K stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,901,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,670,000 after purchasing an additional 345,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

