Barclays Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,025.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $913.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $843.00.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
