Barclays Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $46.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

