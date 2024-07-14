Barclays Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $245.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $283.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.94. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

