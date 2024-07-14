Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BHC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.