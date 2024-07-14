BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE BRBR opened at $55.05 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BellRing Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

