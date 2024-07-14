Benchmark Increases EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target to $5.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $4.00 on Friday. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

