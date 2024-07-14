Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 620,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,167. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

