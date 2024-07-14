Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $225.85. The stock had a trading volume of 771,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,315. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.