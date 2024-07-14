Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Summit State Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Summit State Bank Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

