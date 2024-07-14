Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $766,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Williams Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,174,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,467,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 4,332,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

