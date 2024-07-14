Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. 3,279,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

