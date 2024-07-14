Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. 702,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSN shares. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

