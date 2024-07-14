Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,994. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

