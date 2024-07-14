Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 79.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 834,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 368,534 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 18,489,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

