Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 5,126 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 127,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,664,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 191,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,448. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

