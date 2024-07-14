BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $59,900.03 or 0.99879957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $743.88 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 59,967.02707206 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

