Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.29 billion and $280.23 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $369.29 or 0.00615621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,999.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00068120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,732,812 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

