Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,743.29 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $19,743.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00082682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.