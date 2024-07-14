BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.72 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04004187 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

