BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 9.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 641,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,162. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.