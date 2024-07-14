Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 81.7% in June

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF remained flat at $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.
About Blackline Safety
