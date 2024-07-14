Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 81.7% in June

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF remained flat at $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.