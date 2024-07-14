BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
BDJ opened at $8.35 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.