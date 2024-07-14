BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ opened at $8.35 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

