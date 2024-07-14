BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
